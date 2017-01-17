ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ เดินหน้าผลักดันเศรษฐกิจไทย เริ่มต้นปี 2560 ดึงเม็ดเงินลงทุนจากต่างประเทศต่อเนื่อง สร้างแรงขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของเศรษฐกิจไทยอย่างแข็งแกร่ง พร้อมสนับสนุนอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดตามแนวนโยบายภาครัฐ จับมือพันธมิตรธนาคารหมินเซิงประเทศจีนร่วมสนับสนุนทางการเงินมูลค่ารวมกว่า 210 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ ให้แก่บริษัทข้ามชาติยักษ์ใหญ่ แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ ผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์รายใหญ่ของโลก ลงทุนขยายฐานการผลิตก่อตั้งโรงงานผลิตแผงพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ (โซลาร์เซลล์) ในประเทศไทยด้วยเงินลงทุนโครงการกว่า 344 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ นับเป็นเงินลงทุนมูลค่าสูงสุดในช่วง 12 เดือนที่ผ่านมา นายสารัชต์ รัตนาภรณ์ รองผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผู้บริหารสูงสุด Corporate Segment ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ กล่าวว่า ปัจจุบันธุรกิจจากทั่วโลกมองเห็นศักยภาพของประเทศไทยในการเป็นแหล่งลงทุนที่สำคัญของภูมิภาค เนื่องด้วยมีพื้นฐานทางด้านเศรษฐกิจที่แข็งแกร่ง ทั้งโครงสร้างสาธารณูปโภคที่เพียบพร้อม ภูมิศาสตร์ที่เป็นจุดศูนย์กลางของภูมิภาค และแรงงานฝีมือที่มีคุณภาพ ธนาคารจึงมีความมุ่งมั่นสนับสนุนการลงทุนโดยตรงจากต่างประเทศ (เอฟดีไอ) เพื่อเป็นแรงขับเคลื่อนให้เศรษฐกิจสามารถเติบโตได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งการลงทุนจากธุรกิจขนาดใหญ่จากต่างประเทศ โดยที่ผ่านมาได้สนับสนุนการลงทุนจากจีนไปแล้วกว่า 15,000 ล้านบาท โดยตั้งเป้าจะเติบโตเป็น 2 เท่าใน 3 ปี ขณะเดียวกันธนาคารตระหนักถึงความสำคัญของพลังงานสะอาดซึ่งในอนาคตจะเป็นแหล่งพลังงานที่สำคัญของโลก โดยให้การสนับสนุนทางการเงินในรูปแบบต่างๆ แก่อุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดอย่างต่อเนื่อง ล่าสุด ธนาคารได้รับความเชื่อมั่นจากบริษัท แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ จำกัด ผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ขนาดใหญ่ที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของโลก ในการเป็นพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจใ ห้การสนับสนุนทางการเงินสำหรับการก่อตั้งและดำเนินโรงงานผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ ในประเทศไทย ณ นิคมอุตสาหกรรมโรจนะ บ่อวิน อ.ศรีราชา จ.ชลบุรี” “ธนาคารมีความยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ บริษัทแคนาเดียน โซลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ยักษ์ใหญ่ของโลก ให้ความมั่นใจในการให้บริการของธนาคารในครั้งนี้ ซึ่งธนาคารมีความพร้อมที่จะมอบบริการทางการเงินอย่างครบวงจร ทั้งด้านสินเชื่อเพื่อการลงทุน การทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินอื่นๆ ตลอดจนการให้คำปรึกษาและการสนับสนุนด้านต่างๆ ด้วยประสบการณ์และความเข้าใจอย่างแท้จริงในอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ ธนาคารมีความมั่นใจได้ว่าการเป็นพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจร่วมกับบริษัท แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ จะช่วยสนับนุนให้การขยายฐานการผลิตในประเทศไทยดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น คล่องตัว และบรรลุเป้าหมายในการลงทุนอย่างดี นาย ชอน คู President & CEO บริษัท แคนาเดียน โซล่าร์ จำกัด กล่าวว่า บริษัทเล็งเห็นศักยภาพของประเทศไทยในการเป็นฐานการลงทุน โดยเฉพาะอุตสาหกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับพลังงานสะอาด ที่รัฐบาลไทยให้ความสำคัญและกำลังส่งเสริมให้ภาคเอกชนดำเนินการ และทำให้แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ สามารถเปิดโรงงานเดินเครื่องจักรผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ได้ในปี การลงทุนในครั้งนี้เพื่อขยายฐานการผลิตส่งออกไปยังอเมริกาและในภูมิภาค ซึ่งจะเป็นส่วนหนึ่งที่ช่วยผลักดันเศรษฐกิจไทยให้เติบโตยิ่งขึ้น ต้องขอขอบคุณธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ที่เห็นความสำคัญของอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดและเชื่อมั่นในศักยภาพทางธุรกิจของแคนาเดียน โซลาร์ บริษัทมั่นใจว่า การให้การสนับสนุนจากธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์จะช่วยให้ธุรกิจของบริษัทในประเทศไทยเป็นไปตามเป้าหมายที่วางไว้ และก่อให้เกิดประโยชน์ทั้งในด้านเศรษฐศาสตร์ และทางสังคมในด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมที่โลกจะมีแหล่งพลังงานทดแทนที่เป็นพลังงานสะอาดที่ยั่งยืน +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ SCB continues to promote Chinese FDI through the latest syndicated project financing for Canadian Solar, the world's top solar module manufacturer Confident in Thailand's economic potential, Siam Commercial Bank continues to lead in promoting and supporting foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost the nation's economic growth. With this in mind and in line with the government's policy promoting clean energy, SCB and China Minsheng Bank have signed a USD 210 million financing agreement with Canadian Solar- the world's top solar module manufacturer, to support their new production base in Thailand. This is one of the largest FDI financing transactions in the past 12 months. Mr. Sarut Rattanaporn, SCB First Executive Vice President, noted that, “Currently, Thailand is recognized by global investors as a key investment hub for the region thanks to our strong economic fundamentals, readiness of our infrastructure, strategic location in ASEAN, and skilled labor force. SCB is committed to promoting the investment climate and supporting FDI in a bid to drive economic growth. Canadian Solar is another success story and one of the largest investors to Thailand in recent years. SCB is pleased with Canadian Solar's confidence in entrusting SCB as its strategic financial partner in Thailand. To date, SCB has extended close to THB15bn in financing to Chinese investors and plans to double the amount in 3 years. With our proven track record in supporting foreign investors and in-depth understanding of the renewable energy industry we are ready to offer Canadian Solar a full range of financial solutions. We are confident that our partnership will enable Canadian Solar to expand its production base in Thailand smoothly and successfully to achieve its aspirations. The Bank also realizes the importance of clean energy as a major energy source for the future, and is more than eager to promote this initiative. I am confident Canadian Solar’s investment will help boost the country's economy and drive job creation. It is in line with Thai government policy and the bank's strategy of promoting alternative energy. SCB is humble to play a role in this." Dr. Shawn Qu, President & CEO, Canadian Solar Inc. further noted that, "We see Thailand's strong potential for renewable energy industry investment. We are confident that this investment in expanding our production base will cover the clean energy requirements for exports to North America and the region, while helping creating local employment in Thailand and boost Thailand's economic growth. We wish to thank Siam Commercial Bank for Canadian Solar's business expansion in Thailand. We look forward to the continued support from SCB in Canadian Solar's business in Thailand. With this support, we are confident that Canadian Solar will bring more economic, social, and environmental benefits to the region by providing a clean and sustainable alternative energy source. "