Forgot your password? Create an account
  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
News
อลิอันซ์ อยุธยา ซับน้ำตาลูกค้าผู้ประสบอุทกภัยใต้ » บมจ. อลิอันซ์ อยุธยา ประกันชีวิต ตอกย้ำกลยุทธ์ยึดลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลางและความเป็นหนึ่งด้านการบริการเพื...
ทองทรงตัวรูปพรรณขายออกบาทละ20,700บาท » สมาคมค้าทองคำ รายงานราคาทองประจำวันที่ 17 ม.ค. 2560 เปิดตลาดครั้งที่ 1 เมื่อเวลา 09.28 น.  ราคา...
ก.ล.ต.รับ"ไฟลิ่ง"กองทุนโรงไฟฟ้าน้ำตาลบุรีรัมย์ » BRR เดินหน้าตั้ง "กองทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานโรงไฟฟ้าน้ำตาลบุรีรัมย์" รวม 19.8 เมกกะวัตต์ ล่าสุด ก.ล.ต. ต...
ภาวะตลาดหุ้นรายวัน - บล.เคทีบี » Company Update & News Comment (+) กลุ่มวัสดุก่อสร้าง: กรมสรรพากรเตรียมเสนอ ครม.ออกมาตรการลดหย่อ...
เงินบาทเปิดที่ระดับ35.43/44บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงเทพ กล่าวว่า เงินบาทเปิดตลาดเช้านี้ที่ระดับ 35.43/44 ใกล้เคียงกับเย็นวานนี...
ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย รุกพร้อมเพย์ออกสินเชื่อบุคคล‘Prompt Cash’ » น.ส.อรอนงค์ อุดมก้านตรง ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผลิตภัณฑ์สินเชื่อรายย่อย สายธุรกิจรายย่อย ธนาคาร...
ธนชาตออกมาตรการ“ตั้งหลัก”ช่วยชาวใต้สู้ภัยน้ำท่วม » ธนชาตห่วงใยภัยน้ำท่วมภาคใต้ ออกมาตรการช่วยเหลือผู้ได้รับผลกระทบให้สามารถ “ตั้งหลัก” ฝ่าวิกฤต สามารถข...
ก.ล.ต.ยันติดตามการผิดนัดชำระหนี้หุ้นกู้และตั๋วบีอีใกล้ชิด » ก.ล.ต. ติดตามสถานการณ์การผิดนัดชำระหนี้ตราสารหนี้อย่างใกล้ชิด พบว่าในช่วง 12 เดือนที่ผ่านมาตราสารหนี...
ทีเอ็มบีคาดเศรษฐกิจใต้จมน้ำ เสียหาย 2.7หมื่นล้าน » เศรษฐกิจภาคใต้สำลักน้ำรับปีระกา เม็ดเงินภาคเกษตร ประมง ท่องเที่ยวลอยตามน้ำ สุราษฎร์ธานี นครศรีธรรมรา...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ35.44บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงศรีอยุธยา กล่าวว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดเย็นนี้ 35.44 บาท/ดอลลาร์ จากเปิดตลาดเช้า...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดลดลง3.44จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (16 ม.ค. 2560) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,571.80 จุด ลดลง 3.44 จุด ห...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดร่วงลง219.23จุด » ดัชนีหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดในวันนี้ ลดลง 219.23 จุด หรือ 0.96% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 22,718.15 จุด ก่อนที่นายกรัฐมนตรี...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตปิดลดลง9.33จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้อ่อนตัวลง 9.33 จุด หรือ 0.30% ปิดที่ 3,103.43 จุด &nbs...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดลดลง12.62จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ ลดลง 12.62 จุด หรือ -0.61% ปิดที่ 2,064.17 จุด โด...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดร่วงลง192.04จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้ ร่วงลง 192.04 จุด หรือ -1.00% แตะที่ 19,095.24 จุด หลังจากมีร...
CPLเผยแผนปี60ตั้งเป้ารายได้โต25% » ผู้บริหาร CPL ผู้นำอุตสาหกรรมฟอกหนัง เผยแผนงานปี 2560 หลังเปลี่ยนแปลงโครงสร้างธุรกิจ ด้วยการผนึกกับ ...
ธอส.เปิดตัวเงินฝากออมทรัพย์รับสุขดอกเบี้ยสูงสุด1.80%ต่อปี » ธนาคารอาคารสงเคราะห์ (ธอส.) เพิ่มทางเลือกใหม่ให้กับผู้รั กการออม เปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ “เงินฝากออมทรัพย์&...
ศูนย์วิจัยทองคำเผยฯแนวโน้มราคาทองต้นปีไก่ทองสดใส » ดัชนีความเชื่อมั่นราคาทองคำ ในเดือน ม.ค. 2560 บวกแรง 29.59 จุด สะท้อนความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุนว่า ราค...
TPBIตั้งเป้าสิ้นปี60ดันผลการดำเนินงานรวมเติบโต5-10% » ‘บมจ.ทีพีบีไอ’ หรือ TPBI รับเทรนด์การค้า E-commerce ในยุคดิจิทัลและกระแสใส่ใจสิ่งแวดล้อมทั่วโลก เปิด...
เอสเอ็มทีปริ้นเซสเร่งพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่เตรียมบุกตลาดสกินแคร์ » เอสเอ็มทีปริ้นเซสเร่งเปิดตัวภัณฑ์ใหม่เดินหน้าแชร์ส่วนแบ่งตลาดสกินแคร์ตรียมเปิดตัว MK SKIN ผลิตภัณฑ์แ...

Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ หุ้น หลักทรัพย์ การเงิน ข่าวเศรษฐกิจ

Home Hot News ไทยพาณิชย์ ร่วมหนุน แคนาเดียน โซล่าร์
ไทยพาณิชย์ ร่วมหนุน แคนาเดียน โซล่าร์ PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 17 January 2017 12:07

ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ เดินหน้าผลักดันเศรษฐกิจไทย เริ่มต้นปี 2560 ดึงเม็ดเงินลงทุนจากต่างประเทศต่อเนื่อง สร้างแรงขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของเศรษฐกิจไทยอย่างแข็งแกร่ง พร้อมสนับสนุนอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดตามแนวนโยบายภาครัฐ จับมือพันธมิตรธนาคารหมินเซิงประเทศจีนร่วมสนับสนุนทางการเงินมูลค่ารวมกว่า 210 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ ให้แก่บริษัทข้ามชาติยักษ์ใหญ่ แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ ผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์รายใหญ่ของโลก ลงทุนขยายฐานการผลิตก่อตั้งโรงงานผลิตแผงพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ (โซลาร์เซลล์) ในประเทศไทยด้วยเงินลงทุนโครงการกว่า 344 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ นับเป็นเงินลงทุนมูลค่าสูงสุดในช่วง 12 เดือนที่ผ่านมา

 

นายสารัชต์ รัตนาภรณ์ รองผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผู้บริหารสูงสุด Corporate Segment ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ กล่าวว่า ปัจจุบันธุรกิจจากทั่วโลกมองเห็นศักยภาพของประเทศไทยในการเป็นแหล่งลงทุนที่สำคัญของภูมิภาค เนื่องด้วยมีพื้นฐานทางด้านเศรษฐกิจที่แข็งแกร่ง ทั้งโครงสร้างสาธารณูปโภคที่เพียบพร้อม ภูมิศาสตร์ที่เป็นจุดศูนย์กลางของภูมิภาค และแรงงานฝีมือที่มีคุณภาพ ธนาคารจึงมีความมุ่งมั่นสนับสนุนการลงทุนโดยตรงจากต่างประเทศ (เอฟดีไอ) เพื่อเป็นแรงขับเคลื่อนให้เศรษฐกิจสามารถเติบโตได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งการลงทุนจากธุรกิจขนาดใหญ่จากต่างประเทศ โดยที่ผ่านมาได้สนับสนุนการลงทุนจากจีนไปแล้วกว่า 15,000 ล้านบาท โดยตั้งเป้าจะเติบโตเป็น 2 เท่าใน 3 ปี  ขณะเดียวกันธนาคารตระหนักถึงความสำคัญของพลังงานสะอาดซึ่งในอนาคตจะเป็นแหล่งพลังงานที่สำคัญของโลก โดยให้การสนับสนุนทางการเงินในรูปแบบต่างๆ แก่อุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดอย่างต่อเนื่อง ล่าสุด ธนาคารได้รับความเชื่อมั่นจากบริษัท แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ จำกัด ผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ขนาดใหญ่ที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของโลก ในการเป็นพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจใ ห้การสนับสนุนทางการเงินสำหรับการก่อตั้งและดำเนินโรงงานผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ ในประเทศไทย ณ นิคมอุตสาหกรรมโรจนะ บ่อวิน อ.ศรีราชา จ.ชลบุรี”

 

“ธนาคารมีความยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ บริษัทแคนาเดียน โซลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นผู้ผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ยักษ์ใหญ่ของโลก ให้ความมั่นใจในการให้บริการของธนาคารในครั้งนี้ ซึ่งธนาคารมีความพร้อมที่จะมอบบริการทางการเงินอย่างครบวงจร ทั้งด้านสินเชื่อเพื่อการลงทุน การทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินอื่นๆ ตลอดจนการให้คำปรึกษาและการสนับสนุนด้านต่างๆ ด้วยประสบการณ์และความเข้าใจอย่างแท้จริงในอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ ธนาคารมีความมั่นใจได้ว่าการเป็นพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจร่วมกับบริษัท แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ จะช่วยสนับนุนให้การขยายฐานการผลิตในประเทศไทยดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น คล่องตัว และบรรลุเป้าหมายในการลงทุนอย่างดี

 

นาย ชอน คู President & CEO บริษัท แคนาเดียน โซล่าร์ จำกัด กล่าวว่า บริษัทเล็งเห็นศักยภาพของประเทศไทยในการเป็นฐานการลงทุน โดยเฉพาะอุตสาหกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับพลังงานสะอาด ที่รัฐบาลไทยให้ความสำคัญและกำลังส่งเสริมให้ภาคเอกชนดำเนินการ และทำให้แคนาเดียน โซลาร์ สามารถเปิดโรงงานเดินเครื่องจักรผลิตแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ได้ในปี การลงทุนในครั้งนี้เพื่อขยายฐานการผลิตส่งออกไปยังอเมริกาและในภูมิภาค  ซึ่งจะเป็นส่วนหนึ่งที่ช่วยผลักดันเศรษฐกิจไทยให้เติบโตยิ่งขึ้น ต้องขอขอบคุณธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ที่เห็นความสำคัญของอุตสาหกรรมพลังงานสะอาดและเชื่อมั่นในศักยภาพทางธุรกิจของแคนาเดียน โซลาร์ บริษัทมั่นใจว่า การให้การสนับสนุนจากธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์จะช่วยให้ธุรกิจของบริษัทในประเทศไทยเป็นไปตามเป้าหมายที่วางไว้ และก่อให้เกิดประโยชน์ทั้งในด้านเศรษฐศาสตร์ และทางสังคมในด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมที่โลกจะมีแหล่งพลังงานทดแทนที่เป็นพลังงานสะอาดที่ยั่งยืน

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

SCB continues to promote Chinese FDI through the latest syndicated project financing for Canadian Solar, the world's top solar module manufacturer

 

Confident in Thailand's economic potential, Siam Commercial Bank continues to lead in promoting and supporting foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost the nation's economic growth. With this in mind and in line with the government's policy promoting clean energy, SCB and China Minsheng Bank have signed a USD 210 million financing agreement with Canadian Solar- the world's top solar module manufacturer, to support their new production base in Thailand.  This is one of the largest FDI financing transactions in the past 12 months.

 

Mr. Sarut Rattanaporn, SCB First Executive Vice President, noted that, “Currently, Thailand is recognized by global investors as a key investment hub for the region thanks to our strong economic fundamentals, readiness of our infrastructure, strategic location in ASEAN, and skilled labor force.  SCB is committed to promoting the investment climate and supporting FDI in a bid to drive economic growth. Canadian Solar is another success story and one of the largest investors to Thailand in recent years.

 

SCB is pleased with Canadian Solar's confidence in entrusting SCB as its strategic financial partner in Thailand.  To date, SCB has extended close to THB15bn in financing to Chinese investors and plans to double the amount in 3 years.  With our proven track record in supporting foreign investors and in-depth understanding of the renewable energy industry we are ready to offer Canadian Solar a full range of financial solutions.  We are confident that our partnership will enable Canadian Solar to expand its production base in Thailand smoothly and successfully to achieve its aspirations.

 

The Bank also realizes the importance of clean energy as a major energy source for the future, and is more than eager to promote this initiative.  I am confident Canadian Solar’s investment will help boost the country's economy and drive job creation.  It is in line with Thai government policy and the bank's strategy of promoting alternative energy.  SCB is humble to play a role in this.”

 

Dr. Shawn Qu, President & CEO, Canadian Solar Inc. further noted that, “We see Thailand‘s strong potential for renewable energy industry investment. We are confident that this investment in expanding our production base will cover the clean energy requirements for exports to North America and the region, while helping creating local employment in Thailand and boost Thailand's economic growth. We wish to thank Siam Commercial Bank for Canadian Solar's business expansion in Thailand. We look forward to the continued support from SCB in Canadian Solar’s business in Thailand.  With this support, we are confident that Canadian Solar will bring more economic, social, and environmental benefits to the region by providing a clean and sustainable alternative energy source.  ”

Comments

B
i
u
Quote
Code
List
List item
URL
Name *
Code   
ChronoComments by Joomla Professional Solutions
Submit Comment
< Prev   Next >
 
 

Login

Forgot your password? Create an account

Financial Series

Main Menu

mod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_counter
mod_vvisit_counterToday209
mod_vvisit_counterAll days209
We have: 208 guests, 1 members online
Your IP: 54.224.77.253
 , 
Today: Jan 17, 2017

3600304