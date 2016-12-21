นายชัยพล กฤตยาวาณิชย์ ผู้ช่วยประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร – ธุรกิจบัตรเครดิต “เคทีซี” หรือ บริษัท บัตรกรุงไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) ผนึก นายอภิชาติ ลีนุตพงษ์ ประธานกรรมการบริหาร บริษัท ดูคาทิสติ จำกัด หรือ ดูคาติไทยแลนด์ มอบสิทธิพิเศษแบบเอ็กซ์คลูซีฟกับแคมเปญ “จองรถดูคาติ บินสบาย ไม่ต้องลุ้น กับบัตรเครดิตเคทีซี” เพียงสมาชิกใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรเครดิต เคทีซี 50,000 บาท ในการจองรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ดูคาติที่ร่วมรายการ รับทันที 35,000 ไมล์สะสม รอยัล ออร์คิด พลัส และเมื่อใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรฯ 100,000 บาท ในการจอง รับทันที 70,000 ไมล์สะสม รอยัล ออร์คิด พลัส ตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 31 ธันวาคม 2559 ณ ตัวแทนจำหน่ายมอเตอร์ไซค์ดูคาติอย่างเป็นทางการ 13 แห่งทั่วประเทศไทย

สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ KTC Phone โทรศัพท์ 02 123 5000 หรือเว็บไซต์ www.ktc.co.th

KTC and Ducati jointly offer a great yearend deal with 70,000 Royal Orchid Plus miles

for 100,000 Baht paid towards the reservation of a Ducati motorcycle.

Mr. Chaiyapol Glitayawanit (2nd from right), Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, “KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, and, Mr. Apichat Leenutaphong (left), President - Ducatisti Company Limited or Ducati Thailand, jointly launched an exclusive campaign “Extra ROP Miles Guaranteed with KTC Credit Card for Ducati Purchase”. Simply spend 50,000 Baht with a KTC credit card on the reservation of a participating Ducati motorcycle and earn 35,000 Royal Orchid Plus miles immediately. For a payment of 100,000 Baht, 70,000 miles will be awarded. The offer is valid from now until December 31st, 2016 at 13 authorized dealers for Ducati motorcycles across Thailand.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th.